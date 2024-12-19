34°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
34° Indianapolis

Celebrate comics with the Comic Book in a Day Challenge

12th annual ‘Comic Book in a Day Challenge’

by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Artists of all ages from all over the world are challenged to complete a comic book from scratch on the 12th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge.

The event, held by Noblesville Creates and Hamilton East Public Library, will have in-person and virtual competitions to create comic books. Visitors can either compete or enjoy the event with various activities.

Host artists, Erik Lundorf and Victor Dandridge, will coach and help contestants.

A panel industry leaders – Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith, and Deon “Supr Dee” Parson – will judge the competition, demonstrating their drawing techniques, and sell their art.

Before the competitions, there will be a free series of workshops at the Fishers Library’s Ignite Studio.

Competition dates

  • Zoom International Competition | Jan. 17, 2025
  • Adult/Teen Division Competition | Jan. 18, 2025
  • Youth Division | Jan. 18, 2025
  • Award Ceremony | Jan. 22, 2025

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

The Governor’s Luncheon celebrates millions...
Local News /
Curt Cignetti’s hilarious response on...
College Football /
Record-breaking year for Indy’s largest...
Local News /
Parent of excluded special education...
Multicultural News /
Indiana Senate Democrats announce new...
Political News /
Destiny Wells seeks election to...
Political News /
Fort Wayne’s mayor wants the...
Indiana News /
Make your own candle at...
All Indiana /