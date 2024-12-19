Celebrate comics with the Comic Book in a Day Challenge

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Artists of all ages from all over the world are challenged to complete a comic book from scratch on the 12th annual Comic Book in a Day Challenge.

The event, held by Noblesville Creates and Hamilton East Public Library, will have in-person and virtual competitions to create comic books. Visitors can either compete or enjoy the event with various activities.

Host artists, Erik Lundorf and Victor Dandridge, will coach and help contestants.

A panel industry leaders – Stuart Sayger, Gavin Smith, and Deon “Supr Dee” Parson – will judge the competition, demonstrating their drawing techniques, and sell their art.

Before the competitions, there will be a free series of workshops at the Fishers Library’s Ignite Studio.