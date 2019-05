INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Chef Lance George from Comida stopped by the Daybreak studios to cook up some Mexican classics with a twist.

Comida is on 9th Street between Meridian and Pennsylvania.

The chef from the Mexican fusion restaurant whipped up some General Tso tacos.

"We really wanted to take Mexican food and blend it with multiple different backgrounds," explained Chef George.

To learn more about Comida, click the video.