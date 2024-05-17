Committee approves plan to revitalize Kuntz Memorial Soccer Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Originally built for the 1987 Pan American Games, Kuntz Memorial Soccer Stadium on West 16th Street has fallen into disrepair over the years.

On Thursday, the Indianapolis City-County Council’s Parks and Recreation Committee approved a 20-year lease agreement with Riverside Properties.

Indy Parks Director Phylis Boyd said Riverside promised the city $12 million worth of improvements into the park.

“Phase one is primarily looking at the fields,” Boyd said. “It is looking at a renovation of the west stands, building of the east stands, there’s also the festival plaza.”

Kuntz Memorial Soccer Stadium and the surrounding facility spans 11½ acres, and includes two fields, stadium seating, lockers, concessions, and a parking lot.

Riverside Properties is led by Bill Ehret and Brian Williams, and their primary goal is to attract amateur and professional rugby events to the facility.

The city of Indianapolis is bidding on the 2025 Collegiate Rugby Association of America National Championships, and is hoping to lure the men’s and women’s rugby world cup games.

Ehret said the facility will be open to high school and recreation league teams, as well as ultimate frisbee, soccer, and other sports.

“The level of improvements we are going to make to the facility, IHSAA, Indiana Soccer Association, Indy Alley Cats,” said Ehret.

Under the agreement, Riverside Properties will be responsible for ongoing maintenance, utility expenses, and staffing. Boyd said the long-term investment in the complex will benefit the entire community.

“In terms of the programming they can have for local residents and kids, but also for the programming they have to bring in folks that want to be entertained and enjoy that site,” said Boyd.

If Riverside Properties doesn’t complete the first phase of improvements within 18 months, its lease with the city will be terminated. The proposal still needs final approval by the city-county council. The next meeting is scheduled for June 3.