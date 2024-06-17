Communities open cooling centers amid extreme temperatures
Tips on staying cool in the heat
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Extreme heat and humidity are expected to move through Indiana this week. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s and could feel like near 100-hundred-degree temperatures.
However, the city is offering a variety of resources such as local pools, libraries and family centers that Hoosiers can utilize to stay cool.
Indy Parks Family centers:
- Broad Ripple Park,1426 Broad Ripple Ave. | (317) 327-7161
- Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr. | (317) 327-7179
- Christian Park, 4200 English Ave. | (317) 327-7163
- Eagle Creek Park, 7840 W. 56th St. | (317) 327-7110
- Frederick Douglas Park, 1616 E. 25th St. | (317) 327-7174
- Garfield Parks Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr. | (317) 327-7135
- Holliday Park Nature Center, 6363 Spring Mill Rd. | (317) 327-7180
- Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd. | (317) 327-7375
- Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Rd. | (317) 327-7190
- Washington Park, 3130 E. 30th St., | (317) 327-7473
A full list of family centers and indoor facilities locations and hours can be found at indy.gov: Indy Parks Family Centers. A full list of pools and splash pads can be found at parks.indy.gov
Indianapolis Public Library Branches
- Central Public Library, 40 East Saint Clair Street | 317-275-4100
- Beech Grove, 1102 Main Street | 317-275-4560
- East 38th Street, 5420 East 38th Street | 317-275-4350
- East Washington, 2822 East Washington Street | 317-275-4360
- Franklin Road, 5550 South Franklin Road | 317-275-4380
- Garfield Park, 2502 Shelby Street | 317-275-4490
- Lawrence, 7898 Hague Road | 317-275-4460
- Martindale Brightwood, 2434 N Sherman Drive | 317-275-4310
- Pike, 6525 Zionsville Road | 317-275-4480
- Warren, 9701 East 21st Street | 317-275-4550
A full list of Indianapolis Public Library branches indypl.org/locations
Other Resources
- Beech Grove Senior Center, 602 Main St.
- Hornet Park, 5245 Hornet Ave.
- Anderson Salvation Army, 1615 Meridian St., Anderson | 765-644-2538
- Bloomington Salvation Army, 111 N. Rogers St., Bloomington| 812-336-4310
- Broad Ripple Park Family Center, 1426 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Brookside Park Family Center, 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275
- Fort Wayne Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne | 260-744-2311
- Fountain Square Salvation Army, 1337 Shelby Street., Indianapolis | 317-632-0156
- Muncie Salvation Army, 1015 N. Wheeling, Muncie | 765-289-7924
- Noblesville, 585 Noble Creek Dr., Noblesville | 317-691-2454
- Terre Haute Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute | 812-232-4081
Eskenazi Health urges people to do the following to prevent any heat related illnesses:
- Drink more water than usual, and don’t wait until you’re thirsty.
- Never leave children or pets in a parked car. Leave pets plenty of water in shade.
- Use sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher and wear light-colored clothing.
- Pace yourself while working or exercising in hot weather.
- If it’s too hot in your home, take a cool bath or shower.
- If you don’t have air conditioning, go to the mall or library, or find a cooling shelter.
- Monitor those more likely to become ill from the heat: babies, young children, and
older adults.
- Check your local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips.
