Communities open cooling centers amid extreme temperatures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Extreme heat and humidity are expected to move through Indiana this week. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 90s and could feel like near 100-hundred-degree temperatures.

However, the city is offering a variety of resources such as local pools, libraries and family centers that Hoosiers can utilize to stay cool.

Indy Parks Family centers:

Broad Ripple Park,1426 Broad Ripple Ave. | (317) 327-7161

Brookside Park, 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr. | (317) 327-7179

Christian Park, 4200 English Ave. | (317) 327-7163

Eagle Creek Park, 7840 W. 56th St. | (317) 327-7110

Frederick Douglas Park, 1616 E. 25th St. | (317) 327-7174

Garfield Parks Center, 2432 Conservatory Dr. | (317) 327-7135

Holliday Park Nature Center, 6363 Spring Mill Rd. | (317) 327-7180

Krannert Park, 605 S. High School Rd. | (317) 327-7375

Municipal Gardens, 1831 Lafayette Rd. | (317) 327-7190

Washington Park, 3130 E. 30th St., | (317) 327-7473

A full list of family centers and indoor facilities locations and hours can be found at indy.gov: Indy Parks Family Centers. A full list of pools and splash pads can be found at parks.indy.gov

Indianapolis Public Library Branches

Central Public Library, 40 East Saint Clair Street | 317-275-4100

Beech Grove, 1102 Main Street | 317-275-4560

East 38th Street, 5420 East 38th Street | 317-275-4350

East Washington, 2822 East Washington Street | 317-275-4360

Franklin Road, 5550 South Franklin Road | 317-275-4380

Garfield Park, 2502 Shelby Street | 317-275-4490

Lawrence, 7898 Hague Road | 317-275-4460

Martindale Brightwood, 2434 N Sherman Drive | 317-275-4310

Pike, 6525 Zionsville Road | 317-275-4480

Warren, 9701 East 21st Street | 317-275-4550

A full list of Indianapolis Public Library branches indypl.org/locations

Other Resources

Beech Grove Senior Center, 602 Main St.

Hornet Park, 5245 Hornet Ave.

Anderson Salvation Army , 1615 Meridian St., Anderson | 765-644-2538

, 1615 Meridian St., Anderson | 765-644-2538 Bloomington Salvation Army , 111 N. Rogers St., Bloomington| 812-336-4310

, 111 N. Rogers St., Bloomington| 812-336-4310 Broad Ripple Park Family Center, 1426 Broad Ripple Ave, Indianapolis | 317-327-7275

Brookside Park Family Center, 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr., Indianapolis | 317-327-7275

Fort Wayne Salvation Army , 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne | 260-744-2311

, 2901 N. Clinton St., Fort Wayne | 260-744-2311 Fountain Square Salvation Army, 1337 Shelby Street., Indianapolis | 317-632-0156

Muncie Salvation Army , 1015 N. Wheeling, Muncie | 765-289-7924

, 1015 N. Wheeling, Muncie | 765-289-7924 Noblesville, 585 Noble Creek Dr., Noblesville | 317-691-2454

Terre Haute Salvation Army, 234 S. Eighth St., Terre Haute | 812-232-4081

