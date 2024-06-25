Community alliance opens center for education, training

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Community Alliance of the Far Eastside, also known as CAFE, on Monday night opened its new education and training center.

The ceremony included a ribbon-cutting, and the debut of a mural created by a local artist.

Leaders say the center will host afterschool programs, adult learning classes, and other training resources for residents of the city’s far eastside.

Kendra Nowell, chief executive officer of the nonprofit community alliance, said, “It’s important to be able to offer resources, workshops, training, any type of education services right in the community centered to where our residents are. Removing barriers from transportation or any other resources that might not be able to go outside of the community.”

The center will be home to the alliance’s afterschool program.

The center is at 8902 E. 38th St.