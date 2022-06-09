Local

Community garden, meaningful restoration project underway

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A restoration project was underway today at an abandoned community garden.

It’s right next to the John Boner Neighborhood Center on East 10th street, and sitting across the street from New Life Manor senior homes. A former resident used to take care of the garden.

Victoria Beaty, executive director of Growing Places Indy says, “So this project means a lot to me. It’s called the Dewey Sunshine garden. Dewey was 101 years old when he passed away, and he actually maintained this garden before he passed away and it hasn’t been restored since. So we are restoring the garden in his name. We are really excited to be able to provide a really beautiful green space in this neighborhood.”

Growing Places Indy and John Boner Neighborhood Centers hosted Wednesday’s clean-up in an effort to give the senior citizens a clean and safe place to relax and be outside.