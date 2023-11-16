Community groups demand answers after Newfields’ president and CEO resigns

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two leading Indianapolis-area community groups are demanding answers following the sudden resignation of Newfields President and CEO Dr. Colette Burnette.

Newfields announced Burnette’s resignation on Friday. She’d joined the museum in August 2022, taking over after a racially insensitive job posting by former CEO Charles Venable.

No explanation was given for Burnette’s departure. A news release from Newfields wished her well “in her future endeavors.”

The Indiana Black Expo and Indianapolis Urban League issued a statement Thursday on Burnette’s abrupt departure, saying in part:

“Due to the nature of the announcement and the negative perception it has created, the Newfields board leadership owes the community an explanation about the resignation of Dr. Colette Burnette. Dr. Burnette opened the Newfields’ doors to many African American organizations and the entire community, and we have personally witnessed the buzz and excitement around her leadership.”

Michael Kubacki, a longtime member of the museum’s board of trustees, will replace Pierce Burnette on an interim basis.

Newfields did not say when it will begin the search for a new president and CEO.

Full joint statement from Indiana Black Expo and the Indianapolis Urban League:

Due to the nature of the announcement and the negative perception it has created, the Newfields board leadership owes the community an explanation about the resignation of Dr. Colette Burnette.

Dr. Burnette opened the Newfields’ doors to many African American organizations and the entire community, and we have personally witnessed the buzz and excitement around her leadership. We were looking forward to expanding the partnership with Newfields in 2024, which has now come to a complete halt.

She has become a pillar in the community and her expertise and leadership are sorely needed in Indianapolis. When a stellar executive “abruptly resigns”, one must wonder again, are we seriously committed to black talent recruitment and retention in Indiana?