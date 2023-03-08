Community Health: National Nutrition Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s National Nutrition Month, a time to take a look at what you’re eating. You may find that small changes can make a big difference in your health.

Community Health Network Registered Dietitian, Kaitlyn Wong, has proof.

Wong focused on four lifestyle changes that can improve your overall health:

Eating fiber can lower cholesterol

Lose weight by switching drinks

Simply cutting sodium can lower your blood pressure—a lot!

A snack switch can save on sodium, fat, and calories

Watch the full interview above for more tips on improving your health!