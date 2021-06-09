Local

Community Health Network announces minimum wage increase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hourly employees at Community Health Network will soon see a bump in their paycheck.

That’s because the organization on Wednesday announced that the minimum wage for hourly employees will be increasing from $12.50 to $15.

“We continue to invest in improving patient and caregiver experiences,” said Michelle Mahaffey, chief human resources officer Community Health Network. “The only way we can truly provide the best possible experience is to recruit and retain a talented and caring workforce. While compensation is only one piece of the overall benefits package, we recognize it is an important component.”

The move will affect more than 4,000 employees, according to Community Health.

The pay bump goes into effect on July 12.