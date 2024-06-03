Community Health Network announces plans for $335M hospital in Westfield

Community Health Network, one of the largest hospital networks in Indiana, announced plans Monday for a new healthcare campus in Westfield. (Provided Photo/Community Health Network)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network, one of the largest hospital networks in Indiana, announced plans Monday for a new healthcare campus in Westfield.

The 425,000-square-foot facility will be built on the site of a former business park near 196th Street and US 31 at an expected cost of $335 million.

When complete, the Westfield campus will include an emergency department, ambulatory surgery center, medical office building, and a six-story patient tower, the health network said in a release.

Community plans to offer services including women’s health, orthopedics, primary care, and behavioral health. The new facility will also provide labor and delivery services with Neonatal Intensive Care Unit rooms.

The project also includes the reconstruction of two existing buildings, located at 19800 N. East St. and 19900 N. East St. Community says it will save about $50 million by renovating the buildings instead of building from the ground up.

Hospital leaders expect the medical office building to be complete in early 2025. Construction of the surgery center, hospital services building, and hospital tower will wrap up in mid-2026.

“This expansion reflects our responsiveness to Westfield’s growth and needs,” Jason Fahrlander, Community’s COO, said. “This new state-of-the-art healthcare campus aligns with our mission to enhance health and well-being in the communities we serve.”

Plans for the project are under review by the city of Westfield. A public hearing on the construction plans will occur later this summer to collect feedback from the Westfield community.