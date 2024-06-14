Community Health Network breaks ground to double size of Anderson cancer center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network held a groundbreaking on construction Thursday that will double the size of the cancer treatment center on the south side of Indianapolis.

Community says construction at the Community MD Anderson Cancer Center at Community Hospital South will meet the growing demand of patients seeking cutting-edge cancer treatments.

The existing 65,000-square-foot building has been dedicated to cancer care, including state-of-the-art imaging technology, oncology pharmacy, lab, infusion rooms, and healing spaces for the past 10 years.

The Community Hospital South expansion will allow more space for services including Phase I research trials, a genetic counseling and genomics program, and more oncology specialists. It will also increase capacity to meet the growing demand of patients.

“This $60 million expansion is in line with our long-standing goals,” said Richard Funnell, Community Health Network President of Oncology. “It will offer access to a full spectrum of oncology services in one convenient location close to home for our south side patients.”

The expansion project is expected to be completed in 18 months.

