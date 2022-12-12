Local

Community Health Network reinstates mandatory mask policy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network is now requiring all caregivers, patients, and visitors to wear a mask at all of their sites in central Indiana, the hospital network announced Monday.

“We are seeing more COVID, flu, and RSV patients in our hospitals. They are filling up with respiratory patients, because of that, we are reinstating a mask requirement within our hospitals. So, if you do come to visit, you will be asked to wear a mask again in both the hospitals and in the office-based setting,” Dr. Robin Ledyard, Community Health Network chief medical officer, said in a Monday statement.

The announcement comes after increased visitor restrictions went into effect on Dec. 5.

Ledyard encourages anyone who is sick to contact their primary care provider for guidance on the bet place to seek care.