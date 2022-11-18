Local

Community Health Network sending letters to patients possibly affected by data breach

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network said it will begin notifying patients who may have been affected by a data breach.

The company said “cookies” and “pixels” may have allowed sites like Facebook and Google to acquire info about patients.

“There is no indication that any Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, or debit/credit card information was collected or transmitted through the third-party tracking technologies,” the organization said.

Third-party tracking technologies will not remain on sites used by patients, according to Community Health Network.

Patients who may have been impacted will receive letters in the mail.