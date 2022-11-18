Local

Community Health Network sending letters to patients possibly affected by data breach

(Provided Photo/Community Health Network)
by: Kyle Bloyd
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Community Health Network said it will begin notifying patients who may have been affected by a data breach.

The company said “cookies” and “pixels” may have allowed sites like Facebook and Google to acquire info about patients.

“There is no indication that any Social Security numbers, financial account numbers, or debit/credit card information was collected or transmitted through the third-party tracking technologies,” the organization said.

Third-party tracking technologies will not remain on sites used by patients, according to Community Health Network.

Patients who may have been impacted will receive letters in the mail.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Scientist Rick Crosslin demonstrates science of bubbles

Life.Style.Live! /

Explosive traces found at Nord Stream pipeline indicate ‘gross sabotage,’ Sweden says

International /

DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related Mar-a-Lago and January 6 criminal investigations

National /

Erika Schlick shares Shaved Brussels Sprout Salad with Apples & Cranberries recipe

Life.Style.Live! /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.