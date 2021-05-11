Local

Community Hospital South workers bury COVID-19 time capsule

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Workers at Community Hospital South buried a COVID-19 time capsule on Monday as a way to remember the hard work and persistence of local health care heroes.

The engraved box includes a 50-page book detailing the pandemic timeline and changing hospital policies, along with personal protective equipment like masks and face shields and empty vials of the Johnson and Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccines.

“For the future to see what our present state had at our disposal, and how that might change and look different, I think it might help them understand and maybe even be a little bit surprised at what we had as compared to what they have in the future,” Anita Capps, hospital administrator and chief nurse executive for Community Hospital South, said.

Community Health says it was inspired by an episode of ‘MASH’ to bury a time capsule.

It will be opened in 2071.