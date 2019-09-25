Community leaders give call to action after downtown shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Leaders on Tuesday said it was time for the community to come together to help put an end to the violence across Indianapolis.

Six people were injured during a Saturday night shooting near Illinois and Maryland streets.

Rick Snyder, president of Fraternal Order of Police No. 86 held a press conference Tuesday morning with the Rev. Charles Harrison, who serves as president of the Indianapolis Ten Point Coalition.

“Each of us must ask ourselves: What part of this do we own? What can we do individually and collectively to provide solutions rather than simply point to the problems and cast blame?” Snyder said.

“This is a community issue. This is not just an issue for the downtown area but every neighborhood and area in our city. We cannot as a city tolerate mass shootings anywhere, whether it’s downtown or in one of our neighborhoods,” Harrison said.

IMPD is still looking for a person of interest in Saturday’s shooting. call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.