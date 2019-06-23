Local News

Community Link: Cry of India Foundation

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 23, 2019 09:47 AM EDT

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. 

This week they spoke to David Cawston, the president of Cry of India Foundation in Indianapolis.

He discussed the history and background of the foundation and how the foundation is working to help children in need.

He also discussed some of the ways they are helping children, such as helping provide to them with a hot meal, education and medical care.

To learn help and learn more about Cry of India Foundation, click here.

To watch the entire segment, click on the video.

 

