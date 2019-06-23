Community Link: Cry of India Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

This week they spoke to David Cawston, the president of Cry of India Foundation in Indianapolis.

He discussed the history and background of the foundation and how the foundation is working to help children in need.

He also discussed some of the ways they are helping children, such as helping provide to them with a hot meal, education and medical care.

