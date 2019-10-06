Community Link: Hispanic Heritage Month

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates the milestones of the Hispanic community over the years. The month of celebration runs from September 15 until October 15.

Yecenia Tostado, who is a member of EmployIndy and also a part of the Hispanic advisory council for the City of Indianapolis, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about the importance of the month.

“As a Latina who grew up here in Indianapolis, Hispanic Heritage Month is really a time that provides an opportunity for everyone to recognize the contributions and celebrate the culture of the Latino and Hispanic communities here in Indianapolis.”

Tostado shared insight on how members of the Hispanic community continue to contribute to central Indiana.

