Community Link: Indiana Disability Rights

Indiana Disability Rights supports individuals with disabilities who are experiencing discrimination or are experiencing abuse or neglect.

This week Carolene spoke with Dawn Adams, the executive director of Indiana Disability Rights. Adams touched on the mission of the organization and its impact on our community.

Adams also explained ways someone can identify if they are being discriminated against.

"Well it's very important that you realize if you're being discriminated against, is it because of your disability? For instance, people have a right to competitive employment," explained Adams. "Maybe you're not able to find employment, maybe you feel like you're being discriminated against because you have a disability."

If you need help dealing with discrimination you can call the organization at 1-800-622-4845 or visit www.in.gov/idr.

