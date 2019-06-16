Community Link: Indy Achieves

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Indy Achieves is an organization aimed at empowering Indianapolis residents to pursue careers that put them on a path to the middle class.

This week Carolene spoke with Yecenia Tostado and Matt Impink about the organization's mission and goals.

"So what we know is that by the year 2020 62% of jobs in Indiana will require some sort of post secondary credential and just 42% of folks right here in Marion County have a post secondary credential," explained Yecenia Tostado. "So we want to work with folks to make sure they are able to skill up so that they are able to qualify for the jobs here in the county."

The effort was initiated by Mayor Joe Hogsett. To learn more about the organization, click the video.



