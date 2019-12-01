Community Link: United Negro College Fund

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link Carolene Mays-Medley and Marco Dominguez take a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community.

Well-known for its slogan “a mind is a terrible thing to waste,” the United Negro College Fund has helped more than 500,000 students attend college and graduate over its 75 years.

Andrea Neely, regional development director for the UNCF, stopped by the WISH-TV studios to talk about the organization.

Neely said the organization hasn’t just made an impact on the national level, but on the local level as well.

“We’re really engaging all of our community leaders, our corporate partners, our foundations, and our grassroots efforts,” said Neely. “It’s really been the reason why over the last five years the area office has exceeded its $1.7 million goal of raising dollars to support students from Indiana to go to their college of choice.”

UNCF provides schools and students with scholarships to achieve their educational goals.

“The schools that are supported by UNCF scholarships across the country are 1,100,” said Neely. “It’s for students — first-generation, low-income — and it really helps them remove the financial barrier and the average is about 6,500 dollars in scholarships that they receive annually over a four-year period.”

