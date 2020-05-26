Community remembers 3 teens hit and killed by car

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Family and friends held a prayer vigil for three teenagers who were hit and killed by a car on Saturday.

David Evans, 15, was one of the teens remembered Memorial Day evening.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the three teens were walking on West Kessler Boulevard North Drive near 38th Street around 1:20 a.m Saturday morning.

A car crossed the median and hit another car. The second car hit and killed all three teens. Evans’ cousin told News 8 that David was walking home and didn’t have much farther to go when he was hit.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the three teens killed as 14-year-old David Evans, 13-year-old Tyjiana Velez and 15-year-old Kierra Brown.

“Those kids didn’t do anything wrong and they still ended up losing their lives to people that just didn’t care about theirs and it’s not fair,” said Shalinda Hill.

Dozens of balloons were released into the sky for Evans.

“He was a good kid, and I just hope that he gets justice,” said cousin Chris Wilson.

A prayer vigil was also held for Tyjiana Valez, 13, and Kierra Brown, 15, Monday morning.

“These people are drag racing up and down these streets and they took these babies’ lives,” said mother Kashonna Brown.

Rev. David Greene, senior pastor at Purpose For Life Church, said he’s been pushing for a sidewalk or trail in the area for the last five years.

Greene said this isn’t the first time someone has been killed by a car on Kessler Boulevard, as neighbors often walk to nearby stores and the IndyGo bus stop.

“We’ve got to save lives, we’ve got to make it safe for pedestrians to walk on Kessler when we know we have a bus stop,” Greene said.

IMPD said they will provide an update on the investigation Tuesday.