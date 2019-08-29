Whiteland remembers football player who unexpectedly died

WHITELAND, Ind. (WISH) – There were tears. There were hugs. There were memories shared as a community came together Wednesday evening, remembering a Whiteland High School football player at the place he loved.

Hundreds packed the stands of the Whiteland Community High School football field for 15-year-old Ryan Latham, a lineman on the team, who unexpectedly died in his sleep last weekend.

At the vigil, it was clear that not only was “RyGuy” loved by friends and family, but he will forever have a spot on the gridiron.

“It makes me feel warm, it makes me feel good,” teammate and friend Jason Savin said. “This man had such an impact on my life and it means so much to me to see all these people out here.”

Ryan’s parents, Carol and Steve Latham sat in the front row as Ryan’s teammates sat behind them, listening to words of inspiration.

“When you have a community that’s literally holding you up, and letting you do what you need to do, and that is just great,” Steve Latham said. “You can’t ask for anything better from a community, not at all.”

Ryan’s parents say their son died in his sleep Friday night from a blood clot.

The cause of the blood clot is unknown, but the legacy Ryan leaves behind is clear.

“He was big and funny, and he was a very touchy person. He always gave hugs. He was just an amazing person all around,” teammate and friend Alexander Garcia said.

“Football is family and family is football,” Steve Latham said. “And I told them, you guys are going to have your bad days and you are going to have your good days, but you hold each other up.”

Ryan’s funeral has completely been paid for, thanks to a GoFundMe page. His parents say any extra money raised will go toward a scholarship at the school for other future linemen as a way to remember Ryan for years to come.