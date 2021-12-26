Local

Community steps up after IMPD officer loses home in fire

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police officer Michael Price and his family were at a Pacers game Thursday night when he got a call that his house was on fire.

He rushed home to find it engulfed in flames.

“Just a feeling of helplessness at that point, just to watch it burn,” he said.

The home, which is near Fountaintown, was completely destroyed. No one was inside the house at the time of the fire. However, the family’s dog died, and the family is left with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

“Everything was gone — all clothing,” said Price. “You don’t realize each day you itemize things, you know. You don’t think about that — you don’t have a tooth brush, you don’t have a comb, you don’t have a T-shirt.”

Price, who is a 14-year veteran with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, also lost his uniform, his utility belt and even his service pistol, which melted in the fire.

While combing through the rubble, Michael’s wife found her Bible, untouched by the flames.

“It opened my eyes real well. I mean, we’ve always been big believers and everything, but that to me means a whole lot,” said Price.

It didn’t take long for the community to step in and help. By Christmas Day, a GoFundMe account set up for Price and his family hit nearly $8,000.

“People across the state (are) offering, ‘Hey I got a kitchen table they can use.’ ‘Hey I got some comforters from our bed — we got new ones.’ Just people really coming to help,” said Price’s friend Gina Fisher.

Price’s family is staying with relatives until they can get back on their feet. He plans to rebuild his home.

But as someone who is accustomed to serving his community, he is adjusting to being on the receiving end.

“You’re used to helping everyone else, when it’s time for your turn your initial reaction is, you know, ‘I can handle it — we’re adults.’ But in reality, we call can rely on each other in times like this,” said Price.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. IMPD is also setting up an account to help Price’s family.