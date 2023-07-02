Community to gather and honor Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A funeral to honor and celebrate the life of Indiana State Trooper Aaron Smith, who was killed after being struck by a vehicle during a police chase, is set for 11 a.m. Friday.

Indiana State Police say family members, friends, community members, and more will gather from across the country to honor Smith.

They also say Smith will receive both police and military honors, as he served in the Indiana National Guard, as well.

The funeral arrangements are as follows:

Visitation : 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Rd, Greenwood

: 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus, 1640 West Stones Crossing Rd, Greenwood Funeral : 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus

: 11 a.m. Friday, Emmanuel Church Greenwood Campus Burial: Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W. 38th St, Indianapolis, following a police procession.

ISP says a procession route will be announced at a later date. The community is encouraged to line the route to honor the service and sacrifice of Smith.

