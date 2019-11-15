Companies join forces to end hunger in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hundreds of Hoosiers in need will have a warm Thanksgiving meal this year.

Kroger, Butterball, DHL and Andretti Autosport partnered to create Thanksgiving meal kits.

They were donated to Midwest Food Bank in Indianapolis.

Butterball donated 375 turkeys, Kroger donated 1,000 boxes of stuffing, and DHL delivered the donations.

Kroger says no one organization can end hunger alone, so it’s great to see companies join forces to help those in need.

“I think we’re seeing more organizations recognizing the impact of hunger and the need for hunger relief in our community, so there is a ripple effect as more organizations are sensing there is a problem and they need to take action,” said Eric Halvorson, a spokesperson for Kroger.

Midwest Food Bank says more than one million Hoosiers are considered food insecure, with 300,000 of them being children.