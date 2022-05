Local

Competitors bring out Pokémon cards, apps for contest in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pokémon Regional Championships began Friday.

Competitors from across the country are at the Indiana Convention Center from now until Sunday. They’re competing for a $50,000 cash prize.

Participants will compete in the old-school trading card game as well as battle in the Pokémon Go app.

Organizers say this tournament will be their largest ever.

The International Pokémon Championship will be held in June.