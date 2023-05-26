Concert at Ruoff Music Center could cause delays

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Legendary pop singer Janet Jackson is bringing her “Together Again” tour to the Ruoff Music Center on Friday, May 26.

Gates open at 5 p.m., and the concert starts at 7:45 p.m. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is anticipating a late-arriving crowd.

“From some of the other venues, what we’ve heard about the Janet Jackson concert is we have people that are arriving a little later than normal to the venue,” said Lt. Dan DeYoung. “So as a venue, and as a department who runs the security out there, what we’re hoping for is people do a little better job of arriving on time.”

A late-arriving crowd will not only cause a traffic jam in the parking lot, but at the box office as well. Concertgoers are encouraged to use rideshare services if possible.

With the concert falling at the start of Indy 500 race weekend, there may not be many hotel rooms left.

“Hopefully people have already figured that out beforehand, because I’m sure it’s filled up with racegoers that are traveling into the area, and there is some possibility that heavy traffic appears. I would hope that the traffic at the concert times is going opposite directions,” said DeYoung.

Drivers could also encounter traffic along Boden Road and East 146th Street, and many of these drivers who are headed out for dinner and a movie could also be sharing the road with concertgoers.

“Hopefully living here, you have some other routes that you can take. They may add a couple minutes to your travel time, but hopefully lower your headaches on a Friday night after a long work week,” said DeYoung.

Drivers should also be aware of construction at 146th street near Allisonville Road. That could slow down traffic.

“That shouldn’t affect concert traffic, but at the same time, if people are coming from the west side of the county from the Westfield and Carmel area, that’s probably a way to avoid or if they’re heading home back to those areas. That would be something to avoid,” said DeYoung.

Coolers, signage, non-clear bags, selfie sticks, frozen water bottles, and alcohol are all prohibited through the ticket gates.