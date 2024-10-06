Concert highlights culture and diversity in Indianapolis

A flyer for the event Indy Must Play, (Provided Photo/Yemi Ogunmilade for Indy Must Play)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Must Play, a musical drama concert celebrating culture, diversity, equity, inclusion and respect, debuts at the Pike Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

The event will feature an adaptation of an African drama, music, dance, cultural displays, poems, and spoken word.

Event organizers say Sunday’s concert is the first edition of the event and is proposed to be held annually.

Tickets for students are $30 and $50 for general admission. A family of four can get purchase tickets for $170. The concert is set to start at 4 p.m.

For information on the concert, visit their Eventbrite page.