Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Concert highlights culture and diversity in Indianapolis

A flyer for the event Indy Must Play, (Provided Photo/Yemi Ogunmilade for Indy Must Play)
by: Adam Pinsker
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indy Must Play, a musical drama concert celebrating culture, diversity, equity, inclusion and respect, debuts at the Pike Performing Arts Center on Sunday.

The event will feature an adaptation of an African drama, music, dance, cultural displays, poems, and spoken word.

Event organizers say Sunday’s concert is the first edition of the event and is proposed to be held annually.

Tickets for students are $30 and $50 for general admission. A family of four can get purchase tickets for $170. The concert is set to start at 4 p.m.

For information on the concert, visit their Eventbrite page.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘All INdiana Politics’ | Oct....
All Indiana Politics /
Anthony Richardson ruled out for...
Indianapolis Colts /
Person killed in crash at...
Local News /
Drunk driver crashes into car...
Indiana News /
Community Link: Indianapolis Symphonic Choir
Community Link /
Greenwood aviation themed coffee shop...
Local News /
2 men shot at youth...
Crime Watch 8 /
1 dead, 2 teens in...
Indiana News /