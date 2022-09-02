Local

Concrete falling from Raymond St. bridge at Madison Ave. forces road closures

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sections of Raymond Street and Madison Avenue, as well as the Raymond Street bridge, were shut down Friday morning because of structural issues with the bridge, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 6 a.m., IMPD officers and Indianapolis firefighters were called to check out the bridge after receiving reports that pieces of it were crumbling.

Chunks of concrete were falling from the bridge and onto the roadway below while drivers tried to navigate around it, officers at the scene tell News 8.

Police quickly shut down the bridge as well as Raymond Street and Madison Avenue in all directions.

“The road and bridge will be closed in all directions for a significant amount of time. Please assist officers by avoiding this area and taking an alternate route,” IMPD said in a tweet.

As of 7:45 a.m., the following closures were in place:

EB Raymond Street closed at Meridian Street

WB Raymond Street closed at Webb Street

NB Madison Avenue closed at Pleasant Run Parkway Drive North

Engineers and crews from the Indianapolis Department of Public Works will inspect the bridge to determine the extent of the damage and what repairs will be needed.