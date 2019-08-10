Connect 2 Help works to connect people with community services for free

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local resource is working to help people connect with community services for free.

Next month, Connect 2 Help is hosting it’s third annual 5K run to raise money for the cause.

Ann Hartman stopped by the Daybreak studios to talk about how people can get involved with the organization.

“Essentially we’re the front door to community resources,” explained Hartman. “People can call us for help for anything from basic needs like food or housing or utility help to crisis services, so suicide prevention, domestic abuse, child abuse, and then everything in between.”

Click the video to learn more about Connect 2 Help and the upcoming 5K.