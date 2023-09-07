Conner Prairie prepares for annual Jupiter Flights Balloon Glow

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the most exciting events of the year is about to take flight! Conner Prairie will host its annual Jupiter Flights Balloon Glow on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

More than 40 colorful hot air balloons will fly through the sky several times a day, weather permitting.

The Balloon Glow is sold out, however, fans can cheer on their favorite pilot for free on Saturday and Sunday mornings as they participate in competitions. The grand champion will be announced after the last race on Sunday.

“Stay for our evening balloon glow featuring bounce houses, NeST RC Model Aviation Club live demonstration, and fun activities for the whole family,” event organizers said.

Visitors can go through a corn maze, grab family photos in a three-acre sunflower field, and attend a meet-and-greet with the balloon pilots.

Ticketholders will also be able to enjoy live music from Stella Luna and the Satellites and a variety of food options including burgers, brats, pretzels, and popcorn.

Each night will end with a balloon glow featuring colorful balloons from around Indiana and beyond.

Jupiter Flights Balloon Glow hours