Conner Prairie temporarily closes indoor experiences for construction

Built in 1823, the William Conner House is one of Indiana’s oldest brick home and is the one-time residence of William Conner and his family. The Conner Prairie museum announced that starting Nov. 27, 2023, several popular indoor attractions would be temporarily unavailable as the new Museum Experience Center undergoes construction. (Provided Photo/Conner Prairie via Facebook)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Conner Prairie lovers may have to wait a couple of months to enjoy some of the museum’s popular indoor experiences.

The museum announced on Nov. 20 that starting Monday, indoor experiences at Conner Prairie will be unavailable for the construction of the new Museum Experience Center.

The Spark!Lab, Anything Can Happen Art, and Discovery Station will be temporarily relocated as their original areas undergo construction. The museum says that elements of Discovery Station will be available in Featherstone Barn starting Jan. 18.

All outdoor experiences will also reopen on Jan. 18 with the museum’s new Winter on the Prairie programming. Those attractions will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursdays – Sundays.

The museum’s Welcome Center will be used starting Monday for membership sales, A Merry Prairie Holiday, and Breakfast with Santa. Museum members will receive free admission to all winter programs.

Conner Prairie is expected to release more information about special winter programming closer to time.