Conquer Paralysis Now to break ground Thursday on new global HQ in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Conquer Paralysis Now, a non-profit organization aimed at advancing spinal cord injury research, will break ground on its new headquarters in Indianapolis on Thursday.

The non-profit is investing $21.4 million to establish its operations at the Former Five Seasons Sports Club facility.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will join Sam Schmidt, CPN founder and part-owner of the Arrow McLaren NTT INDYCAR SERIES team, for the groundbreaking. The facility is set to have a patient center to accelerate research and rehabilitation. It is aimed at providing fitness, wellness and rehabilitation.

Schmidt raced three times in the Indianapolis 500 before a crash in 2000 left him a quadriplegic.

Paraplegic Robert Wickens, who suffered a spinal cord injury in an IndyCar Series race, will also show his support Thursday. Since his crash, he has coached drivers for the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team. He also won two races in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge driving a car using hand controls.

Schmidt wants to make neurorehabilitation treatment more widely available. To advance this goal, CPN is partnering with NeuroHope, too.

NeuroHope is an established Indianapolis based nonprofit physical rehabilitation center that provides extended care for neurologic injuries, according to a CPN release.

Schmidt hopes to provide client services in 2024 and create up to 40 jobs by the end of 2026.