Conservation officer rescues woman from Delaware Co pond

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – An Indiana Conservation officer rescued a 73-year-old woman from a Delaware County pond Wednesday evening.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Joyce Phipps was driving north on County Road 700 East when she missed a curve at 400 South and drove into a pond around 8 p.m.

Her vehicle soon became submerged in the 55-degree water, which made it up to the driver’s door window.

The department said Conservation Officer Jordan Brand responded to the call, witnessed the submerged vehicle and Phipps, who was unable to exit the vehicle.

Brand then entered the water and was eventually able to open the door, get Phipps out of the car and take her to shore.

The woman received medical treatment at the scene.