Construction of Indy’s mini Eiffel Tower almost complete

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s the most “Instagrammable” thing to come to Indianapolis in ages – construction of Indianapolis’ mini Eiffel Tower replica is almost complete!

The Indiana Sports Corp says the replica is more than halfway done. The 66-foot-tall tower, built by the Latinas Welding Guild, is being constructed outside of Lucas Oil Stadium at the intersection of Georgia Street and Capitol Avenue ahead of the U.S. Olympic swim team trials starting Friday.

Dan Gliot, senior communications director for Indiana Sports Corp, previously told News 8 that the Eiffel Tower will be a new centerpiece for downtown.

“This is the most ‘Instagramable’ moment here, June 15-23 connecting Indianapolis to the Paris Olympics,” he said.

The swim trials start Friday.