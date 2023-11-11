Construction worker hurt when trench collapses in Brownsburg

Emergency crews were called just after 3:45 pm. Nov. 10, 2023, to a trench collapse at a worksite in the 700 block of Hendricks County Road North 800 East in Brownsburg, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Brownsburg Fire Territory)

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A construction worker was in serious condition after a trench collapsed on Friday afternoon, Brownsburg Fire Territory says.

Emergency crews were called just after 3:45 pm. Friday to a worksite in the 700 block of Hendricks County Road North 800 East. That’s just south of the roundabout at East 100 North, also known as Zander Road.

Crews found the worker buried up to the neck in dirt and debris. The worker was removed and taken to a hospital. No one else was reported to be hurt.

No additional details about what may have led to the collapse or what type of work was going on at the site were included in a social media post from the Brownsburg Fire Territory