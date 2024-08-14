Consumer Reports: Hunting for the right headphones

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — For people who can’t go anywhere without listening to their favorite music, podcast, or audiobook—headphones are a must. But with so many different types on the market, choosing can be challenging.

Consumer Reports shares advice for choosing the right headphones for you.

When Consumer Reports tests headphones, its experts look at sound quality, fit, and noise reduction. But choosing a pair also involves a lot of personal preference. Look for what suits you best and whether it has all the specifics you need for the kinds of activity that you’re looking to do.

For example, when traveling, if you’re killing time on a plane or train, you’ll need great battery life, noise canceling, and transparency mode features. CR suggests 1MORE SonoFlow SE Noise Cancelling Headphones HQ30 that costs $50 and Sonos Ace that costs $450.

If you’re taking in the sights or taking a jog, look for a pair that can handle exposure from the

elements, has a good fit, and offers transparent or ambient mode. Consider the Shokz OpenFit, which costs $125.

Finally, at the gym, you’ll want headphones with a secure fit, noise canceling to block the noise around you, and a great IP rating so that when you sweat, it won’t damage the headphones. CR likes the LG TONE Free Fit TF8Q, which costs $120, and the Sennheiser Momentum Sport Headphone, which costs $330. CR suggests trying headphones on, if possible, or checking a retailer’s return policy before buying.

One way to save money on headphones is to buy refurbished ones. They’re often available at

big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart.