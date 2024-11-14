Save time and stress with online holiday card services

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — The holiday season is known for its hustle and bustle, but sending holiday cards doesn’t have to add to the stress. Consumer Reports recently evaluated 10 popular online holiday card services that help you create and send custom cards to your friends and family with ease.

Why Online Holiday Cards?

Bridget Adams, a holiday card enthusiast, loves receiving personalized cards filled with family photos. However, the time it took her to create and send them was overwhelming. “It would take me about, I think, four or five hours to do my own,” Adams said. Switching to an online service allowed her to save time and streamline the process.

“You select a template, add photos and a message, pick the quantity you want, and pay,” said Lisa Fogarty of Consumer Reports.

Top Online Holiday Card Services

With so many services out there, how do you know which one to choose? Consumer Reports tested 10 brands, considering factors like photo and paper quality, ease of ordering, customization options, and pricing.

For those willing to splurge, Shutterfly’s Tiny Prints was rated the best for high-end cards. While pricey, its photo and paper quality were unbeatable. Plus, they offer a service to address and mail your cards for an additional fee.

If you’re looking for something in the mid-range price-wise, Nation’s Photo Lab offers beautiful photo quality, though with fewer customization options. Artifact Uprising stands out as a budget-friendly choice, offering great photo and paper quality for the price, plus the option to address your envelopes for an extra charge.

For a quick and eco-friendly option, Postable provides 100% recycled paper cards with a diverse selection of holiday categories. They even address and mail your cards for no extra charge beyond postage, though their photo quality landed somewhere in the middle.

For those who tend to wait until the last minute, Staples offers same-day pickup for reasonable pricing. But Consumer Reports warns that the photo quality may not measure up to other services.

Regardless of which service you choose, online holiday cards are a great way to take some of the stress out of the season. As Bridget Adams put it, “Knowing that my cards are in the mail and out of the house… is just such a relief.”

With special offers and discounts often available, be sure to watch for savings when ordering your holiday cards.

For more information on Consumer Reports best holiday card services, click here.