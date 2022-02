Local

Contractors begin plowing residential streets in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Contracted snow plow drivers for the city have been given the go-ahead to clear residential streets now that the snow has stopped.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works made the announcement around 5 a.m. Friday.

The city says the contracted drivers will plow around 4,400 miles of residential streets.

DPW’s Snow Force crews handle 4,000 lane miles of primary thoroughfares.

