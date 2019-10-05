Contractors hit gas main on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crews are working to repair a ruptured gas main in Castleton, Citizens Energy Group said Saturday.

The rupture was reported around 4:40 p.m. Saturday at Castleton Farms North Drive and Prairie Lake Drive, near 75th Street and Hague Road, when contractors struck a 2-inch gas line located near or in the street, Dan Considine with Citizens Energy said.

Gas was blowing in the air and a Citizens crew was en route, Considine said.

No information was immediately available about what contractors were working on or whether people were evacuated.

The line is expected to be repaired in the next couple hours, Considine said.

