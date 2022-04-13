Local

Cook Medical announces plans for 300 new homes for employees

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Cook Medical, a Bloomington-based maker of medical devices, announced plans Wednesday to build 300 homes across south-central Indiana to help provide housing for its employees.

According to a news release, Cook purchased 62 acres in Owen County, north of the White River and across the street from the Cook Spencer facility.

Steve Ferguson, chairman of the board for Cook Group, says the first step will be to build about 90 houses in Owen County and give Cook employees first access to purchase the single-family homes.

Cook will provide employees with education and resources to help them with the home buying process and prepare them to become homeowners.

Money from the project will come from a property sale. It is not clear what the cost of the project will be.