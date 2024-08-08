Search
Cool Blue: Butler University to launch canned cocktail

(Provided Photo/Butler University)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Butler University is introducing a new cocktail to celebrate the 2024 arts and athletics season.

The “Cool Blue” is a refreshing, all-natural cocktail made with real lemon, blueberry, and vodka. Blueberry was selected as the key flavor to highlight the university’s mascot, Blue.

This canned cocktail, created in collaboration with Hi & Mighty Distillery—owned by Butler alum Jamie Fahrner, who graduated in 2005—will be available at Hinkle Fieldhouse during men’s and women’s athletic events, as well as at the Butler Arts and Events Center, including Clowes Hall, throughout the 2024 season.

Cool Blue will be serveed at Hinkle Fieldhouse during men’s and women’s athletic events and also Butler Arts and Events Center, including Clowes Hall throughout the 2024 season.

Additionally, Cool Blue can be purchased at liquor stores and grocery locations, including Kroger, Total Wine, and Crown Liquors.

The official launch event for Cool Blue will take place on Aug.15 at Back 9 Golf & Entertainment in downtown Indianapolis. Attendees aged 21 and over can enjoy free samples of the blueberry cocktail, participate in golf competitions, and enter a raffle for a chance to win tickets to upcoming events.

