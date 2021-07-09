Local

Cooper’s Fun Run uses monthly runs to support causes, highlights businesses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Friday morning, people are running with a mission to help others, inspired by a rescue dog.

Cooper’s Fun Run is happening Friday in Fishers at the Athletic Annex. It is a non-competitive 3-mile run that happens monthly at different local businesses and locations, in an effort to raise money for good causes and charities.

Troy Frazer and Kristi Huntington, inspired by their rescue dog Cooper, came up with the idea to run with a purpose a few years ago. Cooper’s Fun Run connects people with active lifestyles to small businesses and gives back to nonprofit organizations centered around homelessness, animal rescue and children’s education and well-being through participant donations.

Every month there is a new charity that benefits from the fun run. On Friday, the group is raising money for Wheeler Mission to help those experiencing homelessness, hunger and addiction.

Cooper’s Fun Runs are held on the first Friday of each month with an occasional random “Pup-up” event during some months. The next pop-up run happening on Wednesday evening on July 21 and more information on how to register can be found here.