‘Cop on a Rooftop’ event raises money for Special Olympics Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police officers from around Indiana climbed atop their local Dunkin’ locations on Friday to raise money for a good cause.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Indiana hosted its fourth annual ‘Cop on a Rooftop’ fundraiser from 5 a.m. until noon at participating Dunkin’ locations in 26 cities across the state.

Sgt. John Perrine and Sgt. Brent Gulinson, both of the Indiana State Police, took part in the event at the Dunkin’ at 1216 W. 86th St.

“The Indiana Special Olympics have a lot of events, a lot of sporting events, and their summer games. And there’s thousands of athletes in Indiana. They get to participate in these events free of charge because of events like this,” Perrine said.

Customers could spot one officer waving atop the building while the other officer collected donations.

Any Dunkin’ customer who donated received a coupon for a free donut, and anyone who donated $10 or more received a voucher for a donut and coffee.

According to Special Olympics Indiana, the event has raised $50,000 since 2019. The funds go toward supporting training and competition along with other opportunities for more than 18,000 Hoosiers with intellectual disabilities.