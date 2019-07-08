Cops Cycling for Survivors annual ride begins Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The annual Cops Cycling for Survivors bike ride begins July 8. It’s to raise awareness and support for all fallen Indiana police officers.

The tour is 13 days. It begins at the Indianapolis Law Enforcement Memorial.

The annual race started in 2012. But police officers have been riding for many years before that.

In 2002, a group of officers decided to support survivors by riding their bicycles from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. to honor officers killed in the line of duty and to support their survivors.

The success of the race is due to former Indiana State Police officer Lt. Gary Dudley and Lake County Police Chief Gary Martin.

During the ride in 2006, they were both killed when a large box truck stuck the rear support truck, pushing the support truck into the cyclists. Riders have wanted to continue their legacy.

All of the funds generated go towards their survivors left behind.

To check the status of the ride, click here.