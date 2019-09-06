Coroner: 1-year-old girl’s death from environmental heat exposure ruled accident

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials have determined the cause of death of a one-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside a car at a local AutoZone in May.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office said Friday that Maria Guadalupe Sanchez died from environmental heat exposure.

She was found inside a car at 3863 E. Washington St. on May 18. A bystander called 911 for help, reporting the little girl was in the backseat of a SUV and not responding.

According to IMPD, the girl was rushed to Riley Children’s Hospital, where she later died.

The coroner’s office has ruled the girl’s death as an accident.

According to a report from KidsAndCars.org 40 children have died as a result of being in a hot car this year. Maria Guadalupe Sanchez has not yet been added to this report.