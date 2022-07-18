Local

Coroner IDs 3 people killed in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall

A sign for Greenwood Park Mall in Greenwood, Indiana, on July 17, 2022. (WISH Photo from video)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Johnson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the three people who died as a result of Sunday’s shooting at Greenwood Park Mall.

The victims were identified as:

Pedro Pineda, 56, Indianapolis

Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda, 37, Indianapolis

Victor Gomez, 30, Indianapolis

The coroner’s office says Pedro Pineda and Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda were husband and wife.

Police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman, of Greenwood.

Sapirman was shot and killed by Elisjsha Dicken, a 22-year-old armed citizen from Seymour, Indiana.

Sapirman had a juvenile record and no criminal history as an adult, according to Greenwood Police Chief Jim Ison.

“His past incidents include offenses as a juvenile such as a fight at school and being a juvenile runaway. He does not drive. We believe that he walked to the Greenwood Park Mall last night,” Ison said Monday.

Sapirman brought three guns with him to the mall: a Sig Sauer Model M400 5.56-caliber rifle, purchased in March; an M&P 5.56mm rifle, purchased in March 2021; and a Glock 33 pistol. He also had more than 100 rounds of ammunition, according to Ison.

The gun used in the shooting was the Sig Sauer rifle, Ison says.

“We know that Mr. Sapirman entered the mall at 4:54 p.m. He walks directly to the food court restroom. One hour and two minutes later, he exits the restroom and shoots Victor Gomez outside the restroom,” Ison said. “He then points his weapon into the food court where Pedro Pineda Rosa Mirian Rivera de Pineda and were eating dinner and shot them both.”

Ison continued: “Sapirman then fired several more rounds into the food court, striking a 22-year-old female. A bullet fragment, believed to have ricocheted, hit a 12-year-old female who was running for the exit in the back.”

Just before 6 p.m., Sapriman was confronted by Dicken. Dicken fired several rounds, hitting Sapirman, who fell to the ground after being shot.

“Many more people would have died last night…if not for our Good Samaritan that took action within the first two minutes of the shooting,” Ison said.

Investigators “have no motive,” according to Ison, and are still investigating with help from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and local law enforcement agencies.

Greenwood Park Mall is closed Monday, according to mall owner Simon Properties. The mall is expected to reopen Tuesday.