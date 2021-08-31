Local

Coroner IDs human remains found in Greenwood

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Human remains found in a wooded area in Greenwood last month have been identified, Johnson County Coroner Michael Pruitt announced Tuesday.

The remains were found on July 20 in the 1400 block of Fry Road by a contractor who was clearing the area, police say.

The Indiana State Police Crime Lab Biology Unit positively identified the remains as Kathryn Cole, 44, of Greenwood. Police say Cole was reported missing by family on Sept. 29, 2020.

The cause of death could not be determined, but foul play is not suspected, Pruitt said.

Anyone with further information about this incident is asked to contact the Greenwood Police Department at 317-887-5619.