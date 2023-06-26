Search
Coroner IDs man killed in Beech Grove shooting

A police vehicle belonging to the Beech Grove Police Department. (WISH Photo)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Beech Grove.

Beech Grove Police Department officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a person shot at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Bischoff Drive. That’s off Troy Avenue, just south of Sarah Shank Golf Course.

The victim, 29-year-old Bryton Wilmot, died of his injuries.

A suspect in Wilmot’s murder was later taken into custody, Beech Grove police tweeted Sunday morning.

Investigators did not identify the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

