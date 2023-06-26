Coroner IDs man killed in Beech Grove shooting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Beech Grove.
Beech Grove Police Department officers were dispatched at 12:45 p.m. Saturday to a person shot at an apartment building in the 2400 block of Bischoff Drive. That’s off Troy Avenue, just south of Sarah Shank Golf Course.
The victim, 29-year-old Bryton Wilmot, died of his injuries.
A suspect in Wilmot’s murder was later taken into custody, Beech Grove police tweeted Sunday morning.
Investigators did not identify the suspect.
No other information was immediately available.