Coroner IDs Noblesville man located dead 3 days after car found crashed

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 62-year-old man found dead three days after a one-car crash was identified Wednesday by the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office, Noblesville Police Department said in a news release.

Jeffrey L. Beeson, of Noblesville, died of trauma consistent with a motor vehicle crash. He was found on Monday afternoon 600 feet from where a 2003 Toyota Corolla was found unoccupied Friday morning. The car had crashed into two concrete barriers at the dead end of Presley Drive north of Phillip Drive. That’s next to Princeton Lakes Apartment Homes just northeast of the intersection of state roads 37 and 32-38.

The release said that on Friday police “did not discover any signs of serious personal injury. Despite this evidence, officers searched the immediate area and were unable to locate the driver or any other occupants of the vehicle.”

On Monday, based on reports from family and friends that the car’s driver hadn’t returned home, officers returned to the crash area. A drone eventually located a body in the county’s solar panel field located northwest of the crash scene. The solar panel field has a 6-foot tall fence with barbed wire, but police found a gap in the fence’s gate where someone could have gained access, the release said.

Noblesville police believe Beeson left the scene of the crash and later died where he was found.

Results of a toxicology text are expected in 4-6 weeks.